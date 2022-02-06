WILT, Twila

WILT (nee Julien),



Twila Kay Merta



Age 75 of Tipp City, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County in Troy following an



extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Effie Mae Julien. She was an accomplished artist and interior decorator. She loved gardening, nature preserves, boating, cooking,



baking, dogs, horses, football and baseball. Twila is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charles Wilt; children, Edward Merta, Susan (Ted) Spangler, Joy (David) Ring; step-children, Kay Wilt and Connie Crosson; grandchildren, Graham, Laurel, Eleanor and Hazel Spangler, Gabriel Sutton, Grayson Ring; step-grandchildren, Jason (Megan) Massengill, Kerri (Keith) Kerentsew, Bradley Crosson, Aaron (Sarah) Crosson, Casie (James) Fizer; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce and Betsy Julien; brother, Russell Julien. Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Tues., Feb 8 at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304, with burial to follow in Abbottsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 11am until service time. Family requests that all in attendance wear a mask. Condolences may be sent by going online to



www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com