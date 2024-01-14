WIMBERLY, W.G. "Bill"



W.G. (Bill) Wimberly of South Vienna, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his residence surrounded by his family and was received in heaven on December 21, 2023. He was born on 8/26/1924 in Hope, New Mexico to Ivy and Myrtle (Traweek) Wimberly and was one of 11 children. Bill grew up under modest means and was one of the few siblings in his family who finished high school and was the only one to graduate from college. After he graduated from high school in Hope, New Mexico he enlisted in the Army Air Corps during WWII and participated in D-Day. In the war, he flew on a B-24 Liberator and served as a nose and ball-turret gunner. He flew 35 missions, (https://www.b24.net), in the European Theater for the 392nd Bomb Group out of Norfolk, England, and was decorated with numerous medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was very proud of his service to our country and was able to participate in the Veteran's Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2019.



He graduated with a B.A. from Eastern New Mexico University. He taught school in Muleshoe, Texas, and Astoria Oregon in 1953 where he met his future wife, Barb, whom he married on August 7, 1954, in Springfield, Ohio. In 1954 he began teaching bookkeeping and typing at Northeastern High School where he retired in 1987. He earned an M.S. degree in Business at Colorado State University in 1968.When he retired, he and Barb moved from their home in New Moorefield to their farm in South Vienna. He enjoyed playing cards with friends, hosting family gatherings, and enjoying the beautiful view from their home. Bill always said, "I never thought I would have a home with such a beautiful view and surrounded by family". Bill had a passion for reading and always had a stack of books by his side. He had a dry sense of humor and often said, "Don't let the rough end drag" when you were leaving his home and instead of laughing, he would say "Hardy, har, har". Bill beat the odds and created a rich life full of accomplishments, memories, and friends, and had a very loving wife and family that meant everything to him. He is now at peace and has joined his wife whom he always said, "Barb was the best thing that ever happened to me and without her, I'd be nothing". Bill is survived by his children, Ivan Wimberly (Mary Alpaugh), Angie Grube, Cindy Clay, and Lori Fogarty (Pat). Grandchildren, Ashley Clay (fiancé Josh Krupp and son Jace), Cody Grube (Brittany), Kari Carmean (Matt), Stacy Brainard (David), Holly Cooper (Justin), Sean Fogarty, Ryan Fogarty, and Kerry Waddell. Great-Grandchildren, Miles King, Nicholas and Reagan Cooper, Cain and Amara Grube, Miya House, and Carson Carmean. Preceded in death by his wife Barb, grandson Matthew Clay and his 10 siblings, Lena Prior, Myrtle Westall, Rufus, C.G., Henry, Grady, Ernest, Ivy, Roberta, and Alfred Wimberly. Bill will receive full military honors when laid to rest next to his wife Barbara-private graveside services to be held. Donations may be made to the Springfield City Library or Champaign Aviation Museum in Urbana, Ohio. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the Wimberly Family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





