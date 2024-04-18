Windsor, Michael James



Michael James Windsor, 73, was born on May 16, 1950 to proud parents, James C. and Grace L. Windsor in Hamilton, OH. Michael passed away on April 12, 2024 at Kettering Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Brenda Sue Windsor (nee Darner); his son, Russell Matthew Windsor; his grandchildren, Evan & Sofia Windsor; and his siblings,Pam Prentner, Tari (Ric) Deless, and Mark (Linda) Windsor. Preceded in death by his son, Jason Windsor; and his sister, Janelle Windsor Jones Klein. Mike will be missed not only by his family, but by his many friends and relatives. He was an Air Force Veteran. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20th from 10 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Easterseals of Greater Cincinnati. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .





