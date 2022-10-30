WINES, James

WINES, Sr., James D.



"Slick"



Age 83, of Franklin, OH, passed away unexpectedly at Atrium Hospital on, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was born in Haymarket, VA, on June 25, 1939, to the late Nellie E. (Payne) and James H. Wines. He was a U.S. Army Veteran; and a member of the Ohio Operating Engineers ~ a heavy equipment operator for many years. An avid sports enthusiast, he loved the Bengals, Joe Burrows, fishing, hunting, and watching his kids and grandchildren play sports. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Ernest and Preston Wines; and 2 sisters, Mary Trenum and Jane Sisck. Slick is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn (Foote) Wines; his son, Dr. James D. "Jamie" Wines Jr.; and his daughter, Kim (Brian) Shults; 6 grandchildren, Noah, and twins ~ Asher and Ben Wines and Elijah, Isaac and Kydee Shults; his brother Roy Wines; 2 sisters, Doris Blount and Joan Stanley; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5 – 8p.m., Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will be held, 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 2, with Pastor Duane Harney officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

