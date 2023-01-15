WINGARD, Jeffrey Bruce



Jeffrey Bruce Wingard, passed away on January 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, California, surrounded by his loving children.



Those who knew Jeff best will always remember his sincere kindness, caring heart, and strong work ethic. He would do anything to support someone in need, and dedicated his life to helping others personally and professionally.



Jeff had a deep spiritual faith. He lived his life by the principles he kept most dear, and inspired others with his beliefs. His faith guided him during his 33 years of sobriety, an accomplishment that meant so much to him and his family.



His passion for Ohio sports - especially the Bengals, Buckeyes and Reds - was only surpassed by his love for his family. He was such an important part of his family's life that he was affectionately called "Copa," a name he embraced when his granddaughter Kaylin "Sunshine" first gave it to him.



Jeff had many accomplishments during his professional life. He earned his B.S. in Business Administration Finance from the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado. He entered the business world after college, and worked his way up through corporations, including Ford Motors. He was most proud of his work as Executive Director of the former Regional Programs in Dayton in which he served for 24 years. His sobriety helped him guide the non-profit that provided court-appointed drug and alcohol rehabilitation classes. Jeff's long-time employees were like family to him as he put his heart and soul into helping countless others pursue lives free from addiction.



Jeff is preceded in death by his parents George F. Wingard and Dorothy Bolles Wingard; and his former wife, Patricia Hager Wingard. He is survived by his sisters, Debra Armstrong and Janis Newcorn; son Kenneth B. Wingard and his wife Chelsea; daughter Shannon Wingard Murchison and her husband Nick; and grandkids, Aicha, Kaylin, Dekker, and Brekken.

