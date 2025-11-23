Winifred Kaebnick

Kaebnick, Winifred L. "Winnie"



Winifred (Winnie) L. Kaebnick, age 95, went to her Eternal Home on November 14, 2025. She was the daughter of Reverend/ Bishop Hermann W. and Gertrude Strehler Kaebnick and sister of older brother Warren W. Kaebnick. She is survived by her brother, her sister-in-law Kay, nephews Hermann, Mark and Jon Kaebnick as well as three grand-nephews and three grand-nieces.



Winnie was born in Altoona, PA and grew up in Somerset, PA. Subsequent adult residences included Dayton, OH, Harrisburg, PA and Hershey, PA where she lived for over 40 years. As the daughter of a ministerial family, she was immersed early in, and blessedly, life in the "church" (Evangelical, Evangelical United Brethren and United Methodist), which continued as a major focus of interest, activity and outreach services throughout her life, most recently at the United Methodist Church of Hershey.



Winnie attended Albright College and Flora Stone Mather College of Case Western Reserve (CWRU), graduating from the latter with a B.A. in Sociology. In pursuit of her professional career she earned a M.N. degree from CWRU (Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing), and M.A. degree in Sociology from the University of Pennsylvania and completed coursework for a Ph.D. degree in Sociology at Temple University. Her career activity initially included teaching various Sociology courses at the University Center for Higher Education in Harrisburg, Elizabethtown College and Lebanon Valley College. Returning to her major interest in nursing, she became active in instruction, supervision and field practice in Community and Mental Health nursing with diploma school programs at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Polyclinic and Harrisburg Hospitals and Harrisburg Professional Home Health Care Agency. These led to faculty positions with the Bloomburg University Department of Nursing, Pennsylvania State University School of Nursing and Messiah College Department of Nursing, focusing on mental health nursing. She retired from the last in 1996.



As a result of her mother's early death, she became her father's official hostess during his tenure as Bishop of the Susquehanna (Central PA) Conference of Evangelical United Brethren/United Methodist Church, a happily assumed and fulfilling role.



Other ongoing interests/activities included life-long bonds with canine family members (a childhood Boston Terrier, Chow, and five German Shepherds, the latter including outreach service of licensed pet therapy at several area healthcare facilities for several years), portrait sketching, classical music (especially opera), hiking, travel and group Bible studies.



A celebration of life service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 64 West Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033 on December 13, 2025 at 11:00 am to which friends are invited. Interment will be in the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the First United Methodist Church of Hershey are suggested.



Winnie always considered herself richly blest by her life circumstances, opportunities and challenges. She also felt blest by the godly heritage and heart-sustaining love of parents and family, by the faith-promoting and faith sustaining of church families, caring friends and gracious support of professional colleagues. All of these were to her vital preparations for the life she is now enjoying- eternal and in the near presences of her Lord and the dear ones she "loved long since and lost awhile".



Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hershey, PA is handling arrangements. Share condolences at www.hooverfuneralhome.com



