Winifred Long

Long (Jackson), Winifred Ann



Winifred Ann (Jackson) Long, AKA Winnie, was born on January 12, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to Marion and Carnell Jackson. She was educated in the Dayton Public School system. She worked and retired from Dayton VA Medical Center as a dietitian. She gave her life to Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of Corinthian Baptist Church.



Winnie was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt and friend. She was known for her loving support of her family and great cooking. Her hobbies were playing cards and spending time with family.



On Monday, September 22, 2025 Winifred transitioned from this life. She was proceeded in death by her parents, lifelong partner William Maston Sr., her youngest son William Maston Jr. "Red", sister Marian Hatch and brother Frederick Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Denise Jackson (William Russell), Willie Long (Vickie Harris), Charles (Arleen) Long and Lisa (Kim) Colvin; 17 grandchildren, nieces, nephews; two honorary daughters, Linda Finch and Cathy Smith; one honorary son, Bruce Atwater; a devoted cousin, JoAnn Jackson Williams; and a host of other family members and friends. Special thanks to Grace Hospice, including Nurse Kaitlin; her long-time caregiver and daughter Lisa, and home health aides, T'erra, Sabrina, Terren and Deja "Lil Bit" for their compassionate and loving care.



Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H McGee Blvd., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 a.m- 10 a.m. at which time family will receive friends. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to H.H. Roberts Funeral Home.



