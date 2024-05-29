Winnegrad, Lillian R.



Lillian R. Winnegrad, 94, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2024. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Menashe and Esther Friedman; husbands Irving Winnegrad and Stuart Enfield; and sisters Sylvia Levitt, Molly Lesser and Mary Friedman. She is survived by her children Jim (Janice) Winnegrad and Ken (Lorrie) Winnegrad; grandchildren Melissa, Emily, Kenzi and Kody Winnegrad; and great-grandson Zane Manns. Lillian was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 25, 1929. After graduating from Miami University, she returned to Dayton and began a career in education, teaching children ranging from grades K through 3. She married Irving in 1954. Her children were special to her, and she loved doing things as a family. She was active in Dayton Community Theater, Hickorydale PTA and Diet Workshop. She also served as an advisor to Chai BBG. After Irving passed, she remarried Stuart Enfield in 1986. After retiring from teaching, she took a part-time position selling cruises. Lil spent the final two years of her life very happily at Montage of Mason in Cincinnati. The funeral service was held at Beth Jacob Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday, May 28. Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Glickler Funeral Home handled the arrangements.



