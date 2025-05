Winston, Herbert



Herbert Winston, 86, gained his heavenly wings on April 16, 2025 in Tinley Park, IL. He was a Dayton resident for over 50 years. Military Funeral Honors will be held at 9 A.M. on May 9, 2025 at Dayton National Cemetery. Memorial Service will follow at 10:30 A.M. at Revelation Missionary Baptist Church; 1496 Swinger Dr. in Dayton, OH.



