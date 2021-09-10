WINTEREGG, Anita Kimmel "Marlene"



Anita "Marlene" Kimmel Winteregg went home to be with the Lord on September 1, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard Kimmel and Betty Ward Kimmel. She is survived by her husband, Philip Winteregg of Tatum, NM, son and daughter-in-law Jeremy and Chie Winteregg currently stationed in Japan, and son



Jordan Winteregg of Artesia, NM, as well as a sister, Leisha Kimmel Wright of Dayton, OH, and brothers Mark Kimmel of Butler, PA, and Paul Kimmel of Brookville, OH. Marlene had a ready smile and a passion for sewing, embroidery and various crafts. She had a servant's heart to quietly help wherever needed, and a compassion for stray and abandoned animals and pets. There will be an informal memorial visitation for family and friends at Salem Church of God Outdoor Pavilion, 6500 Southway Rd, Clayton, OH, Saturday, September 11, from 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Marlene with a gift to aspca.org or your local animal rescue or shelter.

