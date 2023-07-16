Winwood (Heinzen), Stephene Lynn



Winwood, Stephene Lynn, 58, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023 surrounded by family. Stephene was born July 14, 1964 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of J. Stephen and Susan (Spitler) Heinzen. She was a member of St. Joseph Church. Stephene spent the majority of her career working in the culinary arts, later becoming a personal care giver. She also loved cooking for her family, going to the beach and working in her garden. More than anything, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and entire family. In addition to her mother, survivors include four children, Ainsley, Stephen (Brittany), Matthew (Addie) and Joseph; eight grandchildren, Savana, Aliza, Kaija, Cailey, Remi, Charles, Paisley and Cal; one great granddaughter, Bradlee; three siblings, Kim (Gerald) Wells, Scott (Kathy) Heinzen and Sam Heinzen; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles in 2018; a brother, Tony; and a granddaughter, Kinley. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Fr. Elijah Puthoff officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Animal Welfare League.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com