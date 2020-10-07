X

WIRRIG, Suzann

WIRRIG, Suzann Suzann Wirrig, 79 of Lewisburg, Ohio, died September 27, 2020, at her home. Survived by her Husband of 59 years: Joseph R. Wirrig. A luncheon for family and friends will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the family residence. Arrangements Entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Lewisburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family via the Guestbook at www.barnesfuneralhome.com

