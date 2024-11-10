Witt, Phyllis

Witt (Parker), Phyllis J.



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Phyllis J. Witt on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Phyllis was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and a devoted Christian. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 13, 1941, the daughter of Jack and Norma (Prewitt) Parker. She married Donald A. Witt on August 15, 1958, and he preceded her in death in 2017. Her family was the center of her life, and she devoted herself to creating beautiful memories that will be cherished forever. She was a kind and generous woman, and her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, whom she held close to her heart. Known for her deep pride in her family, she never missed an opportunity to brag about them on the phone with friends and loved ones. Phyllis is survived by her son, Donny (Amy) Witt; two grandchildren, Drew (Meagan) Witt; and Brittany Witt; five great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Owen, Addison, Jaelynn, and Jordan; three siblings, Jim (Ruth) Parker, Carol (Jim) Downey, and Pam (John) Hudson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Jackie Thomas. A funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 12:00 PM, with Rev. Rick Witt of Faith Pentecostal Church officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Faith Pentecostal Church in her memory.



