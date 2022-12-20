WITTE, Ray Stanley



Age 70, of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born on January 11, 1952, in Hamilton, the son of the late Carl and Eula Mae (Jones) Witte. Ray was a Tallawanda High School graduate, class of 1970, and was a Veteran of the United States Army. He retired from General Motors. Ray is survived by his daughter, Desiree (Christopher) Lusk; granddaughters, Hailey and Natalie Lusk; brothers, Mark Witte and Thomas (Debbie) Witte; sister-in-law, Ruth Witte; and many nieces and nephews he was very close to. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Witte; aunt, Ruth Caldwell; nephew, Steven Witte; and best friend, Louie Howard. A Celebration of Life will be held for Ray on what would have been his 71st birthday, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 2pm until 4pm at True Point Church, 2719 Norwood Avenue, Norwood, Ohio 45212. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to his granddaughters to go towards their futures. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

