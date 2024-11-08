Witten, Guistel "Gus or Smiley"



Gustel "Gus or Smiley" Witten, 93, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love and community service. A visitation will be held at Springfield Enterprise Baptist Church, 3501 S Urbana Lisbon Rd, South Charleston, OH 45368, on November 11, 2024, from 11-1 PM. Masonic Services will begin at 12:45 followed by traditional services; officiated by Garry Grim. Ar-rangements are being made by JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. The full obituary may be viewed and condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



