Witters, Charles E.



Charles E. "Chuck" Witters, 86, of Madison Township, passed away on Friday, March 21, 2025 at home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Middletown on August 28, 1938 to Harry and Lucille (Williamson) Witters, both of whom preceded him in death. Chuck had worked for Armco Steel Corp, retiring from East Processing after 31 years with the company. Not being one to sit around much, he started working part-time at Holy Family Parish, which he enjoyed doing for 15 years. Chuck loved his family very much and will be greatly missed by his devoted wife of 57 years, Sandy Witters; three daughters, Melissa (Wayne) Miller, Michele (John) Baber & Mindie (Bryon) Ott; son, Michael (Trish) Witters; sister, Carolyn Beachy; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com