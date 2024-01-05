Wittman, Carolyn L.



Wittmann, Carolyn Louise (Stueve). Born Dayton, OH, August 18, 1938.



Died January 2, 2024. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Martha (Burkhardt) and Edward Stueve, and by sisters Virginia Clark and Joanne Daley and brothers-in-law Ed Daley and Frank Rabe and former brother-in-law Ken Clark. Survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Tom, and her children Fr. Chris Wittmann, SM, Anne Athmer (Chris); John (Jane Beall); Beth Wright (Steve); Martha Kramer (Steve); Joe (Amy Sableski). Thirteen grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren with two more on the way. Also survived by her brother, William Stueve (Lauretta) and her sister Mary Martha Rabe and many nieces and nephews. She loved us all. Julienne H.S., Dayton, '56; University of Dayton, '60. Carol was a strong, quiet leader. A woman of strong faith who gave strong hugs, her life's work was raising her children, supporting her husband and volunteering.



Carol's specialty was welcoming newcomers, making them feel included, and inviting them to take leadership. Her ever-present smile communicated warmth and welcome. Carol had a playful, adventurous spirit, a good sense of humor, and a gentle, calm way of moving through challenges and difficulties - always anchored in prayer and trust in God. She was a good listener and people found it easy to trust her. Her family and friends will miss her deeply.



Visitation: Sunday, January 7, 3:00-6:00 pm, Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering, OH 45440



Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, January 8, 12:00 noon, St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Kettering, OH 45429



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christ Child Society of Dayton, Hospice of Dayton, or St. Vincent de Paul, Dayton.



Full obituary at westbrockfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com