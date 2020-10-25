WOBBE, VIRGINIA

WOBBE (Juett),



Virginia Dell



Virginia Dell (Juett) Wobbe,



after 92 years of living life



devoted to Christ and serving others, left her earthly body in her own home and went to be with Jesus in her forever home on October 21, 2020. While living most of her life in Springfield, Ohio, she was born in her much loved "Ole Kentucky Home" on December 17, 1927, in Williamstown, Kentucky. She was the third child of the respected and loved family of John and Holly Juett, sister to her beloved brother "Sonny" Juett, and her sisters Margaret, Mary June, and Jane. Virginia graduated from Williamstown High School in 1942. In 1945-46, she studied voice and piano and music theory at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She then went on to receive a bachelor's degree in education from University of Kentucky in 1949. After teaching for three years, Virginia also attended Nyack Missionary Training Institute in Nyack, New York, from 1954 to 1956 to prepare for missions' work. On March 11, 1957,



Virginia married Clarence "Chuck" Wobbe from Springfield, and made it her home. Her husband, Chuck preceded her by going to Heaven on October 22, 1987. Virginia is survived by her sons Clarence Richard "Rick" Wobbe and his wife Kris of Worchester, Massachusetts. John Samuel Juett Wobbe and wife Daragh of Springfield, and daughter Holly (Wobbe) Ryan and husband Tim of Yellow Springs; three grandchildren:



Elizabeth Wobbe, Benjamin Wobbe, and Taylor Ryan, several nieces and nephews in Kentucky, as well as Stan and Ann Hauck of Sunbury, Ohio. She is admired by her family for her work ethic, her dedication to mastery, her love for The Lord and desire to witness. Virginia served as a junior and senior high school English teacher and drama coach to thousands of students in Northern Kentucky and Clark County, Ohio. She was a consummate English teacher and will be mourned by her many students. She taught College Prep English in Butler and Campbell County Kentucky from 1951 to 1954. She went on to teach at Northeastern High School in the early 60's and leaves many caring students in her legacy. Her Northeastern students describe her as having a particular liveliness and a very sharp mind and that she was a truly inspiring, delightful, and joyful person to have as a teacher. During the racially charged 1960's and 70's, Virginia taught at Keifer Junior High. She was fiercely committed to social justice. She taught her students to express their experience through poetry resulting in books of poems published by Wittenberg University. She was known for her kindness and total acceptance toward her students. Virginia later went on to substitute teach for many years in area schools in Clark County. She was a charter and longtime member at Southgate Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years and was involved in many missionary projects substantially supporting them monetarily and with needed items. Virginia enjoyed singing beautifully and was a gifted seamstress sewing hundreds of dresses, suits, and wedding gowns for her family and the mission field. She loved reading, memorizing, and recalling scripture from the Bible, writing and reading poetry, all her pets and most importantly witnessing to anyone around her about the love of God. She had a heart for her students whom she loved like family often welcoming them into her home with a place set at the table. She never met a stray animal that she didn't love and took them into her home and also gave them a place at the table. Famous to all who met her for her demonstrative outgoing personality, she readily and deeply engaged with everyone she encountered, often leaving them with amusing anecdotes in her wake. She will be missed by many for her quick wit and sarcasm, her dedication to study and knowledge of the Bible, and her determinism and detail given to any cause of project for which she felt strongly. Because of her love and care for many stray pets, donations in her memory may be given to the Clark County Humane Society. Because of her love for The Lord and her desire to always help those who need it most, donations can be made to Project Woman.



Private graveside services will be held in the St. Bernard



Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.



