WOESTE, Victor Charles



Did you hear the one about the man standing at the Pearly Gates with St. Peter….?" If you knew Vic Woeste, you know he was always quick with a joke. Victor passed peacefully just shy of his 97th birthday on



Sunday morning, January 23 2022, and is now standing with St. Peter and surely giving him a good laugh.



Vic was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years Mildred (Sprauer), his parents Ben and Sophie (Clune) Woeste, and his three brothers Raymond, Elmer, and Walter. Surviving him are his ten children: Larry (Mary Beth) Woeste, Tom (Marianne) Woeste, Steve (Sue) Woeste, Therese (Tim) Baker, Bernie (Ann) Woeste, Mark (Connie) Woeste, Rita Woeste, Martha (Tom) Tangeman, Jerry (Laura) Woeste, and Jim (Stephanie) Woeste. He is also



survived by 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. Additional he is survived by two goats named after him—Victor and Victoria!



The family would like to extend our sincere thanks for all the love, care, and attention dad received from 10 Wilmington



Assisted Living, Harbor Chase Assisted Living, and VITAS



Hospice Care over these past few years. In addition, we'd like to thank some very special friends who's visits, cards, and



letters meant so much. Thanks to Martin for his dedicated weekly Wednesday visits, lunch, and chats. Many thanks to



Diane who's regular 3-page, hand-written letters throughout quarantine and up to the end that just gave him so much joy to read.



Arrangements are entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home on Wayne Avenue with visitation to be held Friday, January 28, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again the following morning from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 310 Allen Street, Dayton at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Victor's name to St. Mary's Catholic Church are much appreciated.

