Wolf, Karen

Wolf (Mellar), Karen



Karen (Mellar) Wolf, age 80, of Beavercreek passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. She was born in Berea, Ohio, to Norbert & Eva Mellar in 1944. Karen graduated from Brunswick High School Class of 1962. She attended Columbus Business University and then Wright State University, where she met her future husband, Dwight Wolf. They married in 1968, and the Army temporarily relocated them to Texas. While in Texas, she was a substitute teacher for the El Paso City Schools.



After his discharge from the Army, they returned to Beavercreek and Karen returned to WSU where she received her bachelor's degree in 1972 and her master's degree in 1981. She was a long-term substitute teacher at Beavercreek High School before taking a full-time position at West Carrollton High School where she was the business department chairperson and a National Board-Certified Teacher. She retired in 2010.



Karen was active in the Wright State University Alumni Association for many years. She was an Original Charter Member, served as President in 1978, and was a Lifetime Member. Karen regularly attended theatre productions and basketball games, played in the alumni golf outing, and enjoyed many other functions at WSU.



After divorcing, she became an accomplished golfer and was active in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (formerly Executive Women's Golf). She was also a golf course rater which allowed her to play on many of the exclusive golf courses in the Dayton area.



She enjoyed traveling: visiting every state and several countries.



Karen was involved with the Beavercreek and state Jayceettes/Jaycees organizations, where she held various leadership positions, including president. She was active in the Beavercreek Historical Society.



She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nancy Evans. She is survived by children: Richele (Bobby) Stroop and Renee (Jeremy) Miles. Grandchildren: Aaron DeLory, AJ (Adrian)Stroop, Gavin Stroop, and Elizabeth Miles, and nieces and nephews and many longtime friends.



Continuing her passion for education, she has donated her body to the Wright State School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program and will continue to educate students.



If desired, donations to Wright State University Foundation and designate to the Anatomical Gift Program, 3640 Col Glenn Hwy, Dayton, Ohio 45435-0001.



A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Expressions of sympathy may be made online to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. The arrangements have been entrusted to McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com