WOLF, Myron Auer "Mickey"



Born October 11, 1946, deceased September 30, 2024. Celebration of Life at Weigel Funeral Home on Sunday, October 20, with visitation from 2:00 - 4:00 and the Celebration of Life service at 4:00. A reception at Carruthers Signature Ballroom at Fitton Center for Creative Arts will follow from 4:30 - 6:30.



