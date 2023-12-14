Wolfe, Doug

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Wolfe, Doug

Age 66, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away on December 7, 2023 in Sommerset, KY. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Earl Wolfe. He loved to vacation at his favorite place, Lake Cumberland, where he enjoyed boating and fishing. Doug is survived by his wife of 35 years, Brenda Wolfe; daughters, Megan (Blair) Mullins, and Taryn Wolfe; grandchildren, Lillie and Maddox Mullins; mother, Wanda Wolfe; sister, Janine (Thom) Greene. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, December 16 from 1:00 p.m.  3:00 p.m. at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Special Wish Foundation www.aspecialwisho.org

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Martin, Anna
2
Jergens, William
3
Daiker, Victoria
4
Ginn, James
5
Brunk, Robert
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top