WOLFE, Eleanor Mae

Eleanor Mae Wolfe, age 87, of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at her home. She was born July 8, 1933, in New Carlisle, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herbert and Edna Baer. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her children, Pamela Baity, Paul Wolfe and Perry Wolfe; son-in-law, Joseph "JD" Roush. Eleanor is survived by her

loving husband of 67 years, Donald; children, Phillip (Susie) Wolfe, Patrick (Cathy) Wolfe and Penny Roush; grandchildren, Joshua Wolfe, Jennifer Wolfe, Justin (Kelly) Wolfe, Robert

(Katie) Wolfe, Lucas Roush and Ella Roush; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Trenton and Mason; sister, Ruth Ann (Fred) Carlon; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and

sister who will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where her memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American

Diabetes Association in her name.

