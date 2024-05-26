Wolfe, Jay Alden



Jay Wolfe, 81, of Palmetto Bay, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2024. Jay leaves behind cherished memories and a legacy of love and adventure. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.



Jay excelled academically, professionally, and athletically. He enjoyed a successful career as an actuary and took on numerous physical challenges - embarking on multi-state bike trips, skiing adventures, and exploring the depths of the ocean through scuba diving. One of his biggest accomplishments was completing 20 marathons after the age of 40.



Jay's roots were in Brookville, Ohio. There, he learned the importance of small-town values and forged friendships that lasted a lifetime. He graduated from Wittenberg University and pursued his graduate studies at the University of Michigan, proudly cheering for the Wolverines throughout his life. Jay served the United States during the Vietnam War, working in the Pentagon.



Jay's journey led him to Miami, where he worked at The Wyatt Company (Watson Wyatt) for nearly 30 years, and it was during this time that he met the love of his life, Lynn. They shared a wonderful marriage of 20 years, filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. Jay's greatest joy was spending time with the members of the beautiful blended family they built together. In addition to his adoring wife Lynn Levine, he leaves behind his dear children: daughter Jennifer Wolfe-Hernandez, son Phillip Wolfe, and step-daughters Allison (Jeremy Jacobskind) Levine and Robyn (Kelsey Kangos) Levine.



A passionate traveler, Jay explored all 50 states and ventured around the world, often taking family trips to share his favorite destinations with those he loved. He found inspiration in the beauty of nature - whether rafting in the Grand Canyon or simply enjoying the sunsets in Marco Island.



Jay is also survived by his first wife, Sandra Wolfe. Jay was preceded in death by his loving parents, Gayle and Carl Wolfe, his brother, John Wolfe, and his son-in-law, Richard Hernandez.



Service and burial will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2024, 11:30 AM at Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home 10301 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33172. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the PKD Foundation: https://pkdcure.org



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com