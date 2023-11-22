Wolfe, John Earrett



John Earrett Wolfe, age 78 of Wilmington, passed away Sunday, November 19, 2023 at his home. He was born May 4, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Burdette "Pete" and Roslyn Wolfe. John retired from General Motors and was a 4-H advisor. He was very involved in the 4-H community and loved his farm animals and his dogs. When John wasn't outside in the barn, he could be found watching football - specifically the Cincinnati Bengals. John is survived by his wife of 41 years, Paula; children, Matthew Wolfe, Robert Adams, Jennifer (Ted) Murphy, Cherie Wolfe, Mark (Ashley) Wolfe, Amanda (Dave) Oakes; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Milton Wolfe, Coe Lyons; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Lukas Adams. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Warren, Clinton, or Greene County 4-H Programs. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



