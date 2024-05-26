Wolfe, Joyce

Wolfe (Allen), Joyce Elaine



Joyce Elaine (Allen) Wolfe, 86, of Springboro, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 22, 2024. She was born on November 6, 1937, in Miamisburg as the daughter of Robert James and Margaret Caroline (Barnett) Allen.



She is survived by her sisters Janet Jutrus of Eaton and by Marilyn Scott of Springboro who was her loving caretaker for the past 20 years. She is also survived by her children Terri (Dave) Gillis of Wilmington, Rusty Wolfe of Dayton, and Michael Wolfe of Dayton; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews who all love and miss her deeply.



Joyce is predeceased by her devoted husband Russell Everett Wolfe to whom she married in 1956 and shared a wonderful life until his passing in 1997.



Joyce graduated from Miamisburg High School and worked as a head waitress at Sycamore Country Club and Homer's IGA Restaurant in Springboro. She also was a bus driver for Springboro Schools. Joyce enjoyed playing cards and slot machines, camping and fishing, and vacationing with family and friends. However, she will be remembered most for her contagious smile and friendly personality she had throughout her life.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 1pm at Springboro Cemetery where she will be laid to rest and reunited with her beloved Everett.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to the fabulous health care workers with Kettering Home Care and with Senior Helpers. The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or to the Clearcreek Township Fire Dept. and EMT in Joyce's memory. Services in care of Anderson Funeral Home-Springboro Chapel



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com