Wolfe, Judith Ann



Judith Ann Wolfe, age 89 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, June 19, 2025. She was a graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School class of 1954 and retired in 2001 from ICT Technology in San Jose, California. She was a loving sister and friend. She is survived by her sisters: Carolyn Wolfe and Roberta Wolfe of Englewood. Judith was preceded in death by her parents: Harold and Pauline (Ervin) Wolfe and brother: Donald Wolfe. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia, Ohio. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.KindredFuneralHome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com