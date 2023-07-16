Wolfe, Robert "Gary"



Robert Gary Wolfe, age 80, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Gary loved woodworking, golfing, motorcycles, listening to the Cincinnati Reds, and Norris Lake, but most of all he treasured time spent with his family and friends. Gary enjoyed meeting new people and learning about their backgrounds and life experiences. His easy-going nature was cherished by all. He was a 1960 graduate of Beavercreek High School and proudly served his country in the Air Force. Gary had several different jobs, but his favorite was maintaining and caring for the facilities at Children's Meeting House Montessori School where his grandchildren attended. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Louise Wolfe, his wife's parents, Karl and Betty Grugin; and brothers, Keith and Neil Wolfe. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna Wolfe; daughter, Elizabeth (Brian) Copfer; son, Joshua (Cory) Wolfe; grandchildren, Matthew, Jonathan, and Andrew Copfer, and Zoe and Reagan Wolfe; siblings, Dennis (Nettie) Wolfe, Bruce (Terry) Wolfe, Calvin (Maria) Wolfe, Barbara (Marion) McVey, Connie (Dave) Bauer, Penny (Brett) Louderback, and Deron (Bobbie) Wolfe. Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, www.HospiceofDayton.org Online condolences may be sent to: www.TobiasFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com