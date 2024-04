Wollum (Bowers), Karen Sue



Karen Sue Wollum (Bowers), 67, passed away on March 28, 2024 at 5:05am in Springfield, Ohio. Born on December 21, 1957, to Kathryn Lucille (Good) and Jack William Bowers Sr., Karen was married to Michael Wollum. Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Kathryn Lucille Bowers (Good) on December 27, 2008; her father, Jack William Bowers Sr. on February 23, 2017; her brother, Charles Leroy Bowers on November 3, 2018; and her brother, Jack William Bowers Jr. on June 16, 2023. She is survived by her sister, Jaye Chick (Bowers). The viewing and funeral will be private with only close family members present. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com



