Womacks, Grace Marie



Passed away May 17, 2024, at the age of 91. Grace fought through many challenges physically for many years, but one thing that remained sharp until her last days were her wit and love for her family. She was born in Wilmington, OH to the late Charles and Gladys Daugherty where she was the second of nine children. After graduating from high school she moved to Dayton, OH to take a job at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. One evening in 1957 she met the love of her life at a YMCA dance. Grace and Joe were married January 25, 1958, and enjoyed 62 years of marriage. Grace and Joe's 50th wedding anniversary celebration was an event that family members remember fondly. They were blessed with two daughters, Debbie and Karen, and then twins Joyce and Joe, and at that time, Grace and Joe had four children under the age of two. In 1973 Grace started a full-time career in Real Estate at Big Hill GMAC. She became not only a Broker, but Associate Partner and won numerous sales awards from the Dayton Area Board of Realtors (DABR). Big Hill Realty had sales contests, winners received steak and losers got beans for dinner and Grace enjoyed many, many steaks. In 1990 at the peak of her career, she won the DABR's most prestigious award "Realtor of the Year". She was known in the greater Dayton area by the slogan on her business card "Buy and Sell with Amazing Grace". You could not go in public with her when she was not in sales mode. She would strike up a conversation with total strangers and never missed an opportunity to hand out a business card. One of her pride and joys was baking apple pies at the Big Hill GMAC annual pie bake-off contest that she never tired of winning year after year. Many people look forward to the day they retire, but not Grace and Joe. They both worked in their daughter Debbie's Real Estate office well into their 80s. Joe tried to retire once, but it only lasted two days. Grace and Joe deeply loved their family, it was a rare day if she did not have a visit from one or more of her four children, 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She was never heard to say "I need some alone time". Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by Joseph Womacks, her loving husband of 62 years, her brothers Charles, David, Homer, and Frank Daugherty, and sister Rose Kriel. She is survived by her brother Richard Daugherty, and her sisters Frances Mahanes and Linda Ertel, and by her children Debbie Corson (Tim Flitton), Karen Buckey (Alan), Joe Womacks (Patti), and Joyce Womacks (Bill Lee). As well as her ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. Her grandchildren William Womacks and his children Logan and Kalia Womacks, Caroline Polaris (Marshall) and their son Elliott, Leo Buckey, Mitch Buckey, Grace Buckey, Kris Buckey, Tiffany Duffy (Patrick), and their daughter Johanna, Heather Smith (Gavin McGuigan) and their daughters Evelyn and Lilah McGuigan, Amy Corson and David Corson (Andreia). Grace is also survived by her wonderful caregiver and friend Sharon Aulds. A celebration of life and memorial service for Joe and Grace Womacks will be held Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd Kettering, OH 45440. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. with a service following at 11:00, followed by a procession to David Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton Ohio 45420, or St Jude Children's Research Center. Online condolences can be left at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



