3 hours ago
Wonderly, Thomas

Tom Wonderly, 89, of Glendale, AZ, passed away on September 13th.



Tom was born in Verona, OH and served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Japan and Korea.



After working in toolmaking and forms sales at NCR, he opened his own business, Aztec Graphics, in Dayton in 1974.



Tom loved telling jokes, was an avid Ohio State football fan, and a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kitty, and a large family and extended family.

