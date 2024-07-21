Wood, Eleanor B.



Eleanor B. Wood, age 87 of Enon, Oh, went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2024. She was born in Revere, Massachusetts daughter of the late Wallace and Blanche Bethune. Eleanor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a member of the Sundial Garden Club in Enon and she volunteered at the Hertzler House in Springfield. She also belonged to and was a longtime member of the St. Christopher Episcopal Church in Fairborn, Ohio. Eleanor will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Wiley T. Wood; sisters, Virginia Parvin and Winnifred Tribuna; brothers, Wallace Jr, Fred, Thomas, Quentin, Henry, and Malcom Bethune. Eleanor is survived by her children, Robert Wood and Rebecca Wood; grandchildren, Jeremy Wood and Shannon (Ryan) Wheeler; great grandchildren, Bryson and Benjamin Wheeler; brother, Edward Bethune; as well as several other family members and friends. A service will begin at 10:00am on Sunday, July 28, 2024 at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 1501 N Broad Street, in Fairborn, Ohio. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 30th at 2:00pm at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W Third Street, in Dayton, Ohio. To share a memory of Eleanor or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com