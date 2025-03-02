Wood, Judy Stegall

Stegall Wood, Judy Kay



Judy Kay Stegall Wood, 78, of London, passed away February 24, 2025 at the Madison House in London after a long siege with Alzheimer's. She was born on February 14, 1947 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Johnie and Marie (Click) Stegall. She graduated from Northeastern High School in 1965 and went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree in education from Morehead State University KY and her Master's Degree in education from University of Dayton OH. Judy spent 31 years teaching Home Economics and Computer Science, most of which was spent at Kenton Ridge High School, retiring in 2001. She is survived by daughter Dakota (Brian) Perks of South Vienna, their family Rebekah (Joshua) Yoakem, Garrett, Wesley, and Lacey Perks; brother Keith (Christine) Stegall, their family Katelynn and Ben Stegall; Jacob's son Roy Wood; Jesse's children Tyler, Madison, William, Gabrielle, and Daphne McGraw; and nine great-grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her sons Jacob Michael Stegall Wood and Jesse John Stegall Wood; and her parents. Judy was truly a lifelong learner, teacher, and all-around caring woman. She was always rescuing animals, including kittens, bunnies, a fox pup, and three baby raccoons that she fed a bottle of donated breastmilk to: or learning new skills and crafts in cooking, painting, scrapbooking, embroidery, and needlework including tatting, cross-stitch, quilting, and crochet. After retiring from teaching, Judy taught herself to knit. She shared her love for animals, knowledge of skills, and many other life lessons with her daughter, 10 grandchildren, and many additional family members and friends. Most of all, Judy loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. At Judy's request, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the donor's favorite charity. The family was served by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com