Wood, Leola



We celebrate today the life of Leola Wood who transitioned from this life to Glory on July 9, 2025. Mrs. Wood was born August 26, 1933 to Leo Duncan and Rosie Lee Townsend in Springfield, Ohio. Mrs. Wood was employed by Wright Patterson Air Force Base and by intelligence, hard work, merit and sheer will she achieved the position of Civilian Chief of Logistics. She retired in 1988. Visitation is Tuesday, July 15, 2025 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in the House of Prayer. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



