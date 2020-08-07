WOOD, Seth Steven Seth Steven Wood, 59, passed away suddenly on August 5th in his home Bettendorf, IA. Born in 1961 in Racine WI, Seth graduated from Centerville High School (OH) in 1979. Seth leaves behind long time partner and care giver, Denise Dumser. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dorothy Wood and eldest brother, Jeff (Christy) Wood. Seth is survived by Georgia (Dwayne) Chapline, Kathy (Todd) Barlett, Kevin (Debbie) Wood and Paul (Joanna) Wood, as well as several nieces and nephews and their families. No public service will be held, but in honor of Seth, memorials may be directed to Team Rubicon (teamrubiconusa.org), the |American Heart Association (giving.heart.org), or the Brain Injury Association of America (biausa.org).

