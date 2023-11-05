Woodard, John

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Woodard, John Lynn "Woodstock"

John Lynn Woodard, 73, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away on October 28, 2023. He was born on February 24, 1950.

Visitation November 4, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM. Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St, Germantown, OH 45327.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home

29 N Main St

Germantown, OH

45327

https://www.arpprootfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Krohn, Barbara
2
Clark, Angela
3
Cleveland, Marva
4
Collins, Mary
5
Dean, Dennis
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top