WOODEN, Pamela

WOODEN (nee Wiley), Pamela C.



Pamela C. Wooden (nee Wiley), age 68, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023. She was born August 19, 1954, in Hamilton, to the late Eldon and Kathleen (nee Irwin) Wiley. A graduate of Talawanda High School, she went on to a career at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. While working full time and raising her four children, Pam continued her formal education obtaining an Associate Degree at Miami University. Pam had felt the desire to serve God from early in life and later discerned His call to ministry. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Addiction Counseling from Indiana Wesleyan University in 1998 and her Master of Divinity from United Theological Seminary in 2002. After Ordination, she faithfully served the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church and her community, pastoring churches in Paoli, Economy, Fishers, and Milan, Indiana. Pam is survived by her husband Ken Wooden, daughters Michelle (Eric) Lee, Jennifer (David) Phillips, Laura (Dennis) Gorski; several grandchildren; faithful caregiver Brandy Turco; one niece Kristin (Jim) Wiley; a sister-in-law Dr. Lea Stern and also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Christopher Lee Bennett, husband Thurl Cook, and brother Lt. Col. Dean Wiley, M.D. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Friday, February 24, 2023, from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Reverend David "Mick" Miller officiating. Burial to follow in Darrtown Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com. Pam requested that donations be made to College Corner Methodist Church, 89 Church Street, College Corner, Indiana 47003 in lieu of flowers.

