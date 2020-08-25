WOODREY, Wanda M. Wanda M. Woodrey, 85, of Middletown, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Arlington Pointe. She was born in Middletown on July 15, 1935, to parents, Kenneth and Katerine "Kate" (Helrigle) Woodrey. Wanda retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base where she had worked as a secretary. Wanda is survived by her sister, Susan Jane Horton; nieces, Kathy (Rod) Henning, Melissa Schenck & Kim (Jess) Neal; nephew, Jamie (Kim) Horton; and numerous great nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces & great-great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial Service will be Friday, August 28, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Butler County Memorial Park Chapel, 4570 Trenton-Oxford Road, Wayne Township, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

