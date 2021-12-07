WOOLUM, Noah F.



Noah F. Woolum, age 78 of Hamilton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021. Noah was born in Knox County, Kentucky, on May 3, 1943, to William and Ophia (nee Bingham) Woolum. Noah was a proud American who volunteered to serve in the United States Marine Corp in 1963. He was honorably discharged on April 28, 1967, having achieved the rank of Corporal. During his time in the service, he was highly decorated for heroism during the Vietnam Conflict, earning a Purple Heart as well as many other commendations. While serving, Noah discovered a love for boxing and became a champion in the ring.



From an early age, Noah developed a love for bluegrass music, much influenced by his older brothers. He and his brother Bill played in many venues as "The Woolum Brothers" and Noah recorded several band and solo albums. His musical ventures allowed him to share the stage with bluegrass sensations such as Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley, Ricky Skaggs, J.D. Crowe, and many others.



Noah's creativity parlayed into his professional career as an eminently awarded landscape architect. As the founder and owner of his company simply called Noah's, he prided himself on landscaping homes across the tri-state providing perfection from conception to completion. Noah received several accolades, including many prestigious Homerama Party and People's Choice Awards. He had a keen eye for landscape and was frequently sought out to design and execute his specialty of natural stone water features.



Noah is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Woolum; his daughters, Tina (Frank) Farley, Catherine Smith, Christy (Greg) Carlsen, Jennifer (Ben) Bastin; his sister, Nora Williams; his brother and sister in-laws, Sue (Bill) Stapleton, Austin (Janet) Parker and Dillard (Minnie) Parker; his seven grandchildren; his beloved canine companion, Buddy; many dear friends and family. Noah was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Flora Gray, Jimbo Woolum, Andrew Woolum, Martha Killion and Bill Woolum; his father and mother-in-law, Pastor Riley Parker (or as Noah called him, Preacher) and Lucy Parker; and his brothers-in-law, Glenn and Gaston Parker.



Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to The Arc of Butler County, Ohio (www.thearcbutlercounty.org). Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

