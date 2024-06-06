Wooten, Margaret

Wooten (Tuley), Margaret C. "Peggy"



Age 92 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Hamilton on June 1, 2024. Final viewing and eulogies at Avance Funeral Home Monday, June 10, 2024, promptly at 9:45 AM. Mass of Christian burial at St Julie Billiart Parish, 11:00 AM, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, OH 45011. Visitation is Sunday, June 9, 2024 from 3 PM to 6 PM at Avance Funeral Home 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Please see funeral home website, www.avancefuneralhome.com for full obituary. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013.



