WOOTEN,



Mitchell "Mick"



Age 78, of Trenton, OH, passed away comfortably, at home on April 28, 2021, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on August 27, 1942, in Hamilton, OH, to Oakley and Mary (Stout) Wooton.



Mick and his loving wife, Cokey (Barker) Wooton married on January 1, 1983, in Jacksonburg, OH. Mick attended Butler Hamilton Business College. He was a member of Single Action Shooters "S.A.S", and enjoyed golfing, bred show Angus, collected and restored antique gas pumps, signs, and clocks. Mick treasured friendships with his Fairfield High School classmates and the many gatherings and trips they enjoyed together. He was a Shriner for many years. Mick retired from Miami Valley Industries where he worked as Director of Operations. In the 1970's, Mick owned and operated Mick's Donut Shop on Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield, OH, one of his most prized accomplishments.



He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cokey Wooton; his children, Tom Wooton, Tresha Gregory, Shelley (Richard) Mascarella, and Suzanne (Johnny) Waller; 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister, Judy Wooton; one grandson, Joseph Rowell; and one great-grandson, Brayden Hedger-Spencer.



A celebration of life for Mick will take place from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Mick and Cokey's Home. Friends and family please join us for a casual lunch and sharing of memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 4380 Glendale-Milford Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242, or Wayne Township Fire Department, 4574 Oxford-Middletown Road Trenton, OH 45067.



A special thank you to the staff of Crossroads Hospice for their outstanding care and dedication.

