WORISCHECK, John

2 hours ago

WORISCHECK,

John Emery

Age 59, of Hamilton, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his

residence. John was born in

Kokomo, Indiana, on July 26, 1962, the son of Harry Alvin and Florence (Swauger) Worischeck. He graduated with honors from New Miami High School and retired as a truck driver. He attended online McGonigle United Methodist Church, was a Kentucky Colonel, and a licensed pilot. He is survived by his children: Dawna Jo Worischeck, Hamilton and Beatrice "Nikki" (Austin) Jenkins, Hamilton; brother, Harry Derek Worischeck; sisters, Helen Wolfe and Maggie (Chris) Trumbull; sister-in-law, Lisa (Mark) Beck; grandchildren, Kaylin Worischeck, Emery Jenkins, and Haiden Jenkins and numerous loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Worischeck in 2011; brothers, Edward Worischeck, William Rudolph Worischeck; sister; Rhonda Rayne Owens; brothers-in-law, William Owens and Bryan Halfday and best friend, Vernon Brewer. A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Weigel

Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Don Trumbull officiating. Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until time of service. McGonigle United Methodist Church will be welcoming all family and friends for a gathering following burial. Online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

