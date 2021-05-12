WORMAN, Virginia A.



Age 94, of Butler Twp., passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Springmeade Health Care Center. Virginia was born January 16, 1927, in New Lebanon, Ohio, to the late Frank and Frances (Raffel) Trick. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Harry E. Worman, who passed in 2015; one daughter, Christine Lallathin; and by one sister, Mary Margaret Magalis. Virginia and her husband were charter members of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia. She is survived by six children: Patty Joseph (Tom), Julie Urban, Harry Worman, Mary Weisenborn (Scot), Theresa Smith (Matthew) and Suzy Geise (Chris); 19 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.,



Thursday, May 13, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 East National Road, Vandalia, Ohio 45377. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John Tonkin at 11:00 a.m.,



Thursday. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in



memory of Virginia to the St. Christopher Helping Hand Fund. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements.

