Wortham, Minnie L



Minnie Wortham, age 97, of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Friday, April 25, 2025.



Funeral service 11 a.m.



Friday, May 9, 2025 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com