Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Wortham, Minnie

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Wortham, Minnie L

Minnie Wortham, age 97, of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Funeral service 11 a.m.

Friday, May 9, 2025 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Shuler, Robert
2
Williams, David
3
Daniel, Julius
4
Milillo, James
5
Deaton, John