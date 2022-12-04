dayton-daily-news logo
X

WORTHINGTON, Cynthia

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WORTHINGTON, Cynthia

Cynthia (Cinny Lephart) Worthington, 70, passed away Sunday, November 27. A graduate of Alter High School in Kettering and Ohio University, she resided in Lancaster, with 100 acres and horses, then other cities and states. She had 3 brothers, their wives, 1 sister and her husband. She was an aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. Memorial, Fisher- Cheney Funeral Home, 1124 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 on Saturday, December 10 from 2-4PM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home & Cremation Services

1124 W Main St

Troy, OH

45373

https://www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HINES, Patricia
2
McCARTHY, Martha
3
BAKER, Margaret
4
DAY, Darryl
5
DeKOLD, Joseph
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top