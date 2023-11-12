Worthington, Vivian L.



Vivian L. (Hoskins) Worthington, age 73 of Delaware, Ohio, passed away on Friday November 3rd, 2023 at Kobacker Hospice House. Vivian was born on February 6, 1950 in Hyden, Kentucky to Eva (Wooton) (Hoskins) Arvin and Kenneth Hoskins. Vivian lived and worked most of her life in Hamilton, Ohio. She retired from banking in 2016 and proudly took on the role of grandma. She believed strongly in equality and inclusion and actively contributed toward those goals during her life. She was a caregiver and always there when you needed her. She was well-known for her wisdom and humor, earning her the nickname "Yoda". She loved her friends, family and grandchildren dearly. She is survived by her daughters, Kelley Knight and her partner Veasna Huy and Kathryn Ammon and her husband Scott, her grandchildren, Rupert, Raymond, Natalie, and Charlotte, her siblings, Ann Shepherd, Jim Hoskins, Roy (Debra) Hoskins, and her beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Joe Hoskins and sister Barbara Deaton. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with the funeral service immediately following at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home,1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013. A celebration of life will be held after the funeral service from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Ross Community United Methodist Church at 2943 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton, OH 45013.



