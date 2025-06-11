Wortley, Thomas



Tommy was born on March 10, 1931 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Foster and Ruth Wortley. The family moved to Middletown, Ohio where Tommy grew up. His closest group of friends remained connected throughout their lives and called themselves "The Toads". Tommy enlisted in the Marines, where he reached Corporal, with two stripes. Returning to Middletown, Tommy completed college at Miami University and married Mary Hallowell in 1959. They were married 30 years and Tommy was a dedicated caregiver for her when she battled cancer. Tommy started a business, Wortco, preparing copper cylinders used for rotogravure printing. He loved the technical aspects of the business which thrived and evolved to include a sophisticated microscope. Tommy was a dynamic leader and mentor to many. In 1996, Tommy married Mary Deas Boykin Wagner and welcomed her children, Ted, Boykin and Deasy into his life. Tommy and Mary Deas were devoted to helping others and to adventuring in magnificent parts of the world. They travelled to all seven continents. They also spent time in Boykin, South Carolina, where Mary Deas has extended family and deep roots. Their six grandchildren were always a source of joy. Tommy was forever young in mind and body. He thrived on learning new things and helping others. He was fascinated by history of all sorts, especially World War 2. His greatest life passion was for flying. He owned and flew many planes over the course of his lifetime and was a proud QB. Among other things, Tommy was a past president of The Middletown Community Foundation, and served on both The Middletown Airport Commission and the vestry of The Church of the Ascension. Tommy will be dearly missed by his family, friends and the Middletown community. He was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Foster; his sister, Betsy; and his first wife, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Mary Deas; her children, Teddy (Robin), Boykin and Deasy (Jay.) Also by their grandchildren, Jackson, Camden, Court, Caroline, Charlotte and Alexander; his nieces, Libby, Sarah and Carolyn. A special thank you to Hospice Care of Middletown for their excellent support and care. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 12:00 noon at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 2709 McGee Ave, Middletown with Cannon Gregory P. Hinton and Father John Civille officiating. Donations in Tommy's honor will be welcomed at Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044 and The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 2709 McGee Ave, Middletown, OH 45044. Sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com