Wright, Donna

Wright (Soloman), Donna Rae

age 61, of Bellbrook, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Nancy Soloman; and sister, Jenny Soloman. She is survived by daughters, Sarah (Chris) Jones, Kendra Rancurello, and Antonia (Ben) Rancurello; grandson, Archer Jones; and granddaughter, Ezri Jones; siblings, Mark Soloman and Kenny Soloman; niece, Jessie (Lionel) Royster; and a host of other relatives and friends. Donna had a great passion for arts and crafts that she shared with her family. A memorial service will be 1pm - 4pm Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Heather's Cafe, 505 S. Main St. Springboro, OH 45066. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com

