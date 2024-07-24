BreakingNews
Wright, Henry Lee

Wright Jr., Henry Lee "Hank"

It is with extreme sadness that the family of Henry "Hank" Lee Wright Jr., 66, announces his passing. Hank left for his eternal home at 1:56 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25th, with his family surrounding his bedside.

Born to Henry Lee Wright, Sr., and Sarah Francis Wright in San Antonio, Texas, Hank spent the later years of his adult life in Dayton, Ohio, Lilburn, Georgia., and Indian Trail, North Carolina.

He is survived by his beloved Sister, Michelle Wright, and brother, Frederick Wright, partner Kristen Uiliehn, six nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and special friends. Predeceasing Hank were his parents, brother Anthony Keith "Tony" Wright, and Nephew Frederick Dominique Wright.

Hank's burial was held on Thursday, June 27th, in Charlotte, NC, according to his Muslim faith.

