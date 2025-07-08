Wright, Joshua James "Moose"



Coach Joshua James "Moose" Wright, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 50 in Zanesville, Ohio, on June 28th, 2025. A passionate Catholic, teacher, coach, husband, father, and friend. He was an avid sports fan from the Cleveland Indians, to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, to the Duke Blue Devils, to the Browns & Packers. He also cheered for whoever Ohio State was playing against that week. His family and his coaching were his proudest achievements. Born in Hamilton, OH, he was a 1993 Stephen T Badin High School graduate. He attended Capital University, where he played football and met his wife, the former Amy Buttermore . He coached many places and touched many lives, including time at his alma mater, Badin; Philo High School; Tri-Valley High School; and Berne Union High School. Josh always emphasized the importance of hard work, having faith, and being able to laugh along the way. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Amybeth; his children Maggie (Logan) Merew, Ally Wright (Ian Moore), Drew Wright, his beloved dog, Zuzu; his parents Dean and Marysue Wright; his brothers (who he was taller than) Nate Wright and Bubba Wright; his in-laws Nancy and Cliff Votaw and Bob and Faye Buttermore; Siblings in law Justin and Abby Buttermore and Bob and Amy Buttermore; nieces and nephews - Savannah, Bo, Doak, Brady, Quinn, and Cody Buttermore, Lola and Avett Wright; aunt, uncles and cousins; and countless friends, students, and players over the years. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jeanne and Bob Bruner, Fran and Carl Martin, and Lester J. Wright; his uncle Tim Finan; and his aunt Diana Bruner. Josh frequently joked that his place in heaven was secure because he converted his wife Amy to Catholicism in 2006. It is more likely that his place in heaven is secure because of the relentless faith and service to others and our Lord that he showed in his lifetime. As some final advice from Coach Wright, "Know your rules" & "Don't Stop Believin". In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in Josh's name to Hamilton Badin High School Athletics, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013, or to Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, 925 East Main Street, Zanesville, Ohio. Services have been held in Zanesville, Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com